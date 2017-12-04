$1M bond for NC man charged in death of girlfriend's daughter, 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Earl Kimrey's first court appearance in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. --
The man charged in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Thirty-two-year-old Earl Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah's mother.

The latest:


* Authorities believed they have found the remains of Mariah Woods.
*Remains located in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.
*Remains to be identified by the medical examiner's office.
* 32-year-old Earl Kimrey has been arrested and charged.

Earl Kimrey, 32, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, a North Carolina girl whose case prompted an Amber Alert.



During Kimrey's brief court appearance, the judge asked him if he had any questions before scheduling his next court date for December 18th.

He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.



Attorney Walter Paramore of Jacksonville is representing Kimrey. Paramore also represented Marine Cesar Laurean during the Lance Cpl. Maria Lauterbach murder case 10 years ago.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities find remains that they believe are of Mariah Woods.



Authorities in Onslow County have charged Kimrey with concealing of death; obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property.

He was taken into custody by investigators at the Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

A warrant obtained said that Kimrey obstructed justice by "removing Mariah Woods' body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods' death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud."

The warrant also said authorities believe that Kimrey "secretly disposed of the dead child's body."

The Fayetteville police dive team recovered what they believe to be Mariah's remains from Shelter Creek in Pender County, Saturday evening.

A medical examiner is now performing an autopsy to figure out exactly how she died.

It had been almost a week since Mariah was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m. on November 26. Her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on November 27 that had gained national attention.

District Attorney Ernie Lee has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

"This investigation continues," he said. "I will be awaiting the results of the medical examiner's report and making some decisions at that time."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundmissing girlmissing childrenchild deathu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Remains of missing 3-year-old N.C. girl found, authorities believe
Amber Alert: Search for missing NC 3-year-old enters 5th day
AMBER ALERT: Search continues for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert: Dad skeptical of 3-year-old's disappearance
Top Stories
Chicago Tribune crime reporter carjacked in Bridgeport
Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in pond
Young mother dies days after contracting flu
18-year-old Calif. man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Florida coach found with missing teen in New York charged
3 juveniles arrested in homeless man's beating death
Pedestrian struck by Metra Rock Island District train in Bronzeville
Driver dives in front of bus to save toddler
Show More
1st baby from uterus transplant in US born in Dallas
Todd Stroger not running for Cook County board president
3 dead, 19 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man accused of biting out dog's eye
More News
Top Video
Chicago Tribune reporter carjacked in Bridgeport
Met Opera conductor, former Ravinia music director suspended after sexual misconduct allegations
$630K raised for fallen CFD families
Niles West swimmer returns to pool after serious crash
More Video