$2M in meth found in Chevy Malibu during traffic stop, deputies say

Deputies in Fort Bend County allegedly found $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas --
Fort Bend County deputies said they found millions of dollars worth of meth after pulling over a man and a woman on Highway 59.

Maria D. Carbajal-Ponce, 47, and Carlos Gallegos, 33, were arrested on Tuesday after deputies stopped their Chevy Malibu in Richmond.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force said it discovered a box containing 56 pounds of crystal meth in the trunk of the car.

Investigators said the drugs had a potential street value of $2 million or more.

Both Carbajal-Ponce and Gallegos are now facing charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, investigators said.
