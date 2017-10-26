$2M in meth found in Chevy Malibu during traffic stop, deputies say

Fort Bend County deputies said they found millions of dollars worth of meth after pulling over a man and a woman on Highway 59.Maria D. Carbajal-Ponce, 47, and Carlos Gallegos, 33, were arrested on Tuesday after deputies stopped their Chevy Malibu in Richmond.The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force said it discovered a box containing 56 pounds of crystal meth in the trunk of the car.Investigators said the drugs had a potential street value of $2 million or more.Both Carbajal-Ponce and Gallegos are now facing charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, investigators said.