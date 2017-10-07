$50M lawsuit filed against former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack

CHICAGO --
A lawsuit seeking more than $50 million in damages has been filed against the Archdiocese of Chicago and a former priest who was convicted of child molestation.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says the alleged victim developed a "trust relationship" with Daniel McCormack while playing on a basketball team he coached. The lawsuit alleges that McCormack sexually assaulted the person, identified only as "John Doe," on one occasion, sometime between 1998 and 2000. It says memory of the abuse had been repressed until this summer.

The lawsuit also alleges that the archdiocese was aware of McCormack's sexual misconduct, but still ordained him.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial.

The archdiocese said in an email to the Associated Press that it doesn't comment on pending legal matters.

McCormack has spent time in prison and at a state mental facility for sex offenders since pleading guilty this year to sexually abusing five boys , the Chicago Sun-Times reported. A judge ruled last month that he is a "sexually violent person" under state law.
