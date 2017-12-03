$630K raised for fallen CFD families

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Fire Department?s Widows and Children's Assistance Fund raised $638,750 for families of fallen firefighters and paramedics. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than $630,000 raised for families of fallen Chicago firefighters and paramedics was presented to loved ones during an event Sunday in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

"Together we're distributing $638,750 and I'd like to thank all the members of the community that have made this possible," Capt. Anthony Martin told a crowd during an event at a Chicago Fire Station.

The Chicago Fire Department's Widows and Children's Assistance Fund raised the money from private donations.

"These are dangerous months right before Christmas," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago. "This is when we lose our firefighters and paramedics."

Julie Capuano and her three children suffered that painful loss nearly two years ago when her husband, Daniel Cupuano, died in the line of duty in 2015.

"It was the most horrific time of my life and you know we miss him so much every day," Capuano said.

He died around Christmas, but the organization helped the family with gifts for the children.

The organization has raised $7.6 million over the past 11 years.

" We couldn't have done it without all the help and support that we got from them, we are, we will be eternally grateful for that," Capuano said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentChicagoMt. Greenwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Chicago man, 22, killed in Aurora crash
18-year-old Calif. man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Niles West swimmer returns to pool after serious crash
Met Opera conductor, former Ravinia music director suspended after sexual misconduct allegations
Billy Bush, NBC near settlement that could be worth millions
Cardinal Blase Cupich arrives in Puerto Rico
HS cheerleader caught defying gravity on camera
Show More
5 teens seriously hurt in crash on Lake Shore Drive
Trump lashes out at own FBI in series of tweets
2017's bowl games announced, highlighted by big New Year's Six
Woman, 81, robbed on North Side
More News
Top Video
Niles West swimmer returns to pool after serious crash
Cardinal Blase Cupich arrives in Puerto Rico
Waddle's World: Dec. 3, 2017
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video