$630K raised for fallen CFD families

More than $630,000 raised for families of fallen Chicago firefighters and paramedics was presented to loved ones during an event Sunday in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood."Together we're distributing $638,750 and I'd like to thank all the members of the community that have made this possible," Capt. Anthony Martin told a crowd during an event at a Chicago Fire Station.The Chicago Fire Department's Widows and Children's Assistance Fund raised the money from private donations."These are dangerous months right before Christmas," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago. "This is when we lose our firefighters and paramedics."Julie Capuano and her three children suffered that painful loss nearly two years ago when her husband, Daniel Cupuano, died in the line of duty in 2015."It was the most horrific time of my life and you know we miss him so much every day," Capuano said.He died around Christmas, but the organization helped the family with gifts for the children.The organization has raised $7.6 million over the past 11 years." We couldn't have done it without all the help and support that we got from them, we are, we will be eternally grateful for that," Capuano said.