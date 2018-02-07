1 charged with murder of Dolton gas station clerk, 2 more suspects sought

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) --Dolton police said they have charged one man with the Dec. 28 murder of a gas station clerk in south suburban Dolton, and are looking for two more suspects.
Police charged Derrick Fils, 45, with one count of first degree murder in the death of Arshad Vahora, 19, and one count of attempted murder in the shooting of Syed Baquar Hussain, 55.
Vahora and Hussein were working at the Clark Gas Station in the 700-block of East 142nd Street when an attempted armed robbery occurred. Both men were shot; Vahora was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they received a 911 call from the Clark gas station with a man on the line who was unable to speak. When officers arrived they found two people unresponsive inside.
Hussein was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, but survived.
"In what we saw, there was absolutely no reason to shoot either one of these people. Just a heinous crime," said Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins.
Police said Fils turned himself in on an arrest warrant for murder. Police are still searching for two other suspects they believe were involved: Julian Upshaw, 21, and Eric Brewer, 45.
"I also issue a very stern warning to anyone assisting them to avoid capture and arrest, they could be held liable," Collins said.
Police said Upshaw and Brewer should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact Dolton Police at 708-841-2533.