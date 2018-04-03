  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Avondale parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One woman is dead and another woman was injured when they were struck by a car in a parking lot in the city's Avondale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The crash between happened at 3:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Addison.

Police said a 76-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman were getting into their car in the parking lot of the strip mall when an 89-year-old man was attempting to park his Chevy Tahoe. While parking, the man had a problem with his gas pedal, police said.

Police said the Tahoe accelerated, striking the two women as well as several parked cars.

The women were taken to local hospital with serious injuries, police said. The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Officials and witnesses said a car driving through a shopping center parking lot lost control somehow, possibly due to a gas pedal getting stuck. The vehicle hit two parked cars and pinned one of the woman between a car and a fence, witnesses said.

"His pedal got stuck and that's when-this rail right here was still in the middle, so he hit the rail, then he went on and hit the other two cars," said Kyle Belcher, witness.

An investigation is ongoing.
