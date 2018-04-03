One woman is dead and another woman was injured when they were struck by a car in a parking lot in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.The crash between the vehicle and the pedestrians happened at 3:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Addison. Police said a 76-year-old woman was walking with another woman of an unknown age when an older male driver struck several cars in the parking lot before striking the pedestrians as they were leaving a store.The women were taken to local hosptials with very serious injuries, officials said. The woman was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m., according to police.Officials and witnesses said a car driving through a shopping center parking lot lost control somehow, possibly due to a gas pedal getting stuck. The vehicle hit two parked cars and pinned a woman between a car and a fence, witnesses said."His pedal got stuck and that's when-this rail right here was still in the middle, so he hit the rail, then he went on and hit the other two cars," said Kyle Belcher, witness.An investigation is ongoing.