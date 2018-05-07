1 dead, 1 injured in 2 crashes on Route 53 in Romeoville

(WLS)

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was killed and another person was injured in two separate crashes on Route 53 in southwest suburban Romeoville.

The first incident involved as semi striking a pedestrian at Greenwood Avenue and Route 53. Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed.

The other crash involved two vehicles at Normantown Road and Route 53. Police said an SUV rolled over in that crash, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Route 53 reopened shortly before 9:15 p.m.
