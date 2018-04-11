1 dead, 3 injured when vehicle crashes into South Side bus shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

A 67-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a car before plowing into a CTA bus shelter. (WLS)

By and Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 67-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a car before plowing into a CTA bus shelter Tuesday evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The crash happened about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of 94th Street and Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said, and involved a Chevy sedan and a BMW SUV.

A viewer captured the fiery crash on cell phone video while driving by the crash.

Police said the 67-year-old African American woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while standing at a CTA bus shelter.

"It was like that close," said Terry Bell, witness. "It could have been me."

Bell was in his car at the intersection when the crash happened.

"The X5 was going northbound and the blue car was turning off to go eastbound. The light switched up and the X5 tried to blow through the light," he said.

Instead, Bell said the driver of the BMW hit the Chevy, starting a chain of events that ended with the woman's death.

"She ended up smacking the blue car, spinning out, losing control, ended up smacking a light pole and smacking a bus stop. The person who was standing at the bus stop actually hit her so hard it tossed her over by the train tracks over there," Bell said.

Three female victims took themselves to Trinity Hospital after suffering minor injuries, police said.

There were no charges or citations pending as of early Wednesday, police said. The CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashperson killedpedestrian killedChicagoCalumet Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Woman killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in Calumet Heights
Top Stories
House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election
Founder of South Barrington megachurch quits following misconduct allegations
Algeria plane crash kills 257 near Boufarik air base
Trump warns Russia about shooting down missiles in Syria: 'Get ready'
Yvonne Staples of Staples Singers siblings dies in Chicago
Wheel of Fortune: Man loses $7K after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Necco Wafers at risk of going out of business; candy stores react
Gas station owner shoots man he thought stole $1.99 Slim Jim
Show More
Meet the 112-year-old named oldest living man in the world
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Transgender woman from Woodstock will run in Boston Marathon
Trump considering firing Rosenstein to check Mueller
More News