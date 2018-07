One person is dead and six are injured after a crash involving a CTA bus in Back of the Yards.According to police, a car struck the bus at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue near 51st Street.The driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they died.Four adults and one child were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. The CTA driver was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.