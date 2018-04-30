1 dead, firefighter injured in North Side fire

UPDATE: Corrected address for the Still & Box on Spaulding is actually 3259 W. Olive. The fire has also unfortunately become a fatal fire with the civilian transported earlier having passed away. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 30, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3409454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battled the blaze on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 5600-block of North Spaulding.

One person died and a firefighter was injured in a fire Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.Firefighters battled the blaze on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 3200-block of West Olive. The fire was put out before 10 a.m.The firefighter sustained a shoulder injury. The civilian was transported in critical condition to Swedish Hospital, and later pronounced dead, according to a Chicago Fire Media tweet shortly after 11 a.m.The cause of the fire was under investigation.