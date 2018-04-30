1 dead, firefighter injured in North Side fire

EMBED </>More Videos

One person died and a firefighter was injured in a fire Monday morning on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person died and a firefighter was injured in a fire Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Firefighters battled the blaze on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 3200-block of West Olive. The fire was put out before 10 a.m.

The firefighter sustained a shoulder injury. The civilian was transported in critical condition to Swedish Hospital, and later pronounced dead, according to a Chicago Fire Media tweet shortly after 11 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battled the blaze on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 5600-block of North Spaulding.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireChicagoNorth Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral
2 killed in Elgin shooting ID'd
Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer of apartment complex
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped abductor
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
18-year-old who went AWOL charged in grandmother's murder
South Korea president: Trump 'can take the Nobel prize'
Burglars hit 5 North Side apartments, police say
Show More
Girl, 5, recovering after being hit by stray bullet in Albany Park
Migrant caravan told US border checkpoint is full
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
More News