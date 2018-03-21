1 dead in North Side building fire, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) --One person died in a fire Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's North Side, fire officials said.
At about 1:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded to the building fire in the 2400-block of West Gunnison, located near Lawrence and Western in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
The blaze spread to all three of the building's floors.
About 5 - 10 people were displaced due to the fire.
Still and box 2435 Gunnison is now a confirmed fatal fire.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 21, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.