1 dead in shooting outside Humboldt Park restaurant

Three men arguing outside a Humboldt Park restaurant ended in gunfire early Saturday in the 2500-block of West Division Street. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 38-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Saturday outside a Humboldt Park restaurant on Chicago's West Side, police said.

One person was in custody Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 2500-block of West Division Street.

Three men were arguing when someone opened fire. The 38-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was also shot and wounded.

Two people were initially arrested, but one person remained in custody Saturday morning.
