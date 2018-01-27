1 dead in shooting outside Humboldt Park restaurant

A 38-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Saturday outside a Humboldt Park restaurant on Chicago's West Side, police said.One person was in custody Saturday morning.The incident occurred just after midnight in the 2500-block of West Division Street.Three men were arguing when someone opened fire. The 38-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.A 28-year-old man was also shot and wounded.Two people were initially arrested, but one person remained in custody Saturday morning.