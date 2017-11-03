1 dead, several injured in Dolton crash following police chase

One person is dead and at least three people were injured in a crash in south suburban Dolton following a police pursuit, officials said. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) --
One person is dead and several people were injured in a crash in south suburban Dolton following a police pursuit, officials said.

Police said the chase began in Calumet City and ended in Dolton where two cars collided at the intersection of Sibley and Chicago.

Eyewitnesses said a Hyundai sedan was hit by an SUV that was being chased by Calumet City police.

"I heard a lot of chaos. I heard a huge metal screeching, somebody hitting the brakes," said Noel Owens, witness. "They hit the lady in the car and just kind of flipped and spun."

Witnesses said the SUV was full of teenagers speeding with Calumet City police following them. As the Hyundai tried to make a left from Chicago Road onto Sibley Boulevard, witnesses said the SUV came screaming through the intersection.

"Then you hear twisting metal. It's like a chainsaw," Owens said.

Cell phone video from a driver at the light shows people running toward the crash trying to help. One of the passengers in the SUV struggled to get out.

"Just chaos. No other word for it. People were coming out of the strip mall, seeing what was going on. I saw a lot of people standing everywhere, police cars starting to come," Owens said.

Hours later, investigators towed each crumpled car from the intersection, still trying to recreate the chaotic crash. Both roads were closed for several hours for the investigation.
