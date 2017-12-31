1 deputy killed, 4 wounded, in suburban Denver shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A sheriff's deputy was killed and four others were wounded Sunday in a shooting in suburban Denver. (WLS)

DENVER --
A sheriff's deputy was killed and four others were wounded Sunday in a shooting in suburban Denver that capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States. Two civilians were also injured.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance call in Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The suspected gunman was also shot and killed.

Shots were fired in the course of the investigation at the Copper Canyon Apartments, a landscaped complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver, the sheriff's office said. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say one deputy is dead and four others wounded after a suspect opened fire at a Colorado apartment complex.



The Douglas County sheriff says a suspect fired more than 100 rounds in a shooting that killed one deputy and injured four others, along with two civilians.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, was killed during the Sunday morning shooting in response to an initial report of domestic violence. He likened the attacks on the officers to an ambush.



The slain officer, identified as 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish, deputy and a former Castle Rock Police Department officer, was married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.

The four other officers were in stable condition. They are identified as:

  • Deputy Michael Doyle, 28-year-old, was shot and in stable condition

  • Deputy Taylor Davis, 30-year-old, shot and in stable condition

  • Deputy Jeffrey Pelle- 32-year-old, shot and in stable condition

  • CRPD Officer Tom O'Donnell - 41-year-old shot and in stable condition



Police say the injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.


The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police officer killedpolice officer injuredColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 650 murdered in Chicago in 2017
New Year's babies born across the Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Frigid start to New Year
Police: 1 dead, 23 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings across Chicago
Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old Valparaiso man
North Korea's Kim says he has "nuclear button" on his desk
Efforts to thaw frozen pipes spark Aurora fire
10 US citizens, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Show More
Family of woman accidentally killed by CPD calls for justice
4 shot at West Rogers Park bar
Cook Co. homeowners rush to pre-pay property tax bills before new tax law takes effect
Chicago Bears end 2017 with a loss to the Vikings: 23-10
More News
Top Video
Police: 650 murdered in Chicago in 2017
COLD New Year's Eve in Chicago
Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Storm Warning
Family of woman accidentally killed by CPD calls for justice
More Video