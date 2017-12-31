1 deputy killed, 4 wounded, in suburban Denver shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2844490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say one deputy is dead and four others wounded after a suspect opened fire at a Colorado apartment complex.

Douglas County Coroner confirms shooting suspect in #CopperCanyonOIS as Matthew Riehl DOB 9/09/80 (pictured). Investigation still ongoing and being investigated by @DA18th Critical Response Team. pic.twitter.com/H6wT0klSQv — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 1, 2018

A sheriff's deputy was killed and four others were wounded Sunday in a shooting in suburban Denver that capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States. Two civilians were also injured.The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance call in Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The suspected gunman was also shot and killed.Shots were fired in the course of the investigation at the Copper Canyon Apartments, a landscaped complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver, the sheriff's office said. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.The Douglas County sheriff says a suspect fired more than 100 rounds in a shooting that killed one deputy and injured four others, along with two civilians.Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, was killed during the Sunday morning shooting in response to an initial report of domestic violence. He likened the attacks on the officers to an ambush.The slain officer, identified as 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish, deputy and a former Castle Rock Police Department officer, was married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.The four other officers were in stable condition. They are identified as:Police say the injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.