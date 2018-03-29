  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

1 injured, 15 displaced after West Garfield Park fire

Nine children and six adults have been displaced by a fire in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday morning. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was injured and 15 people, including nine children, have been displaced after a West Garfield Park fire Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire occurred in a building in the 4000-block of West Gladys Avenue. Fire crews blocked off the intersection of Gladys Avenue and Pulaski Road while fighting the fire, which was out by 6:12 a.m.

The fire department said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and the fire has left nine children and six adults. A warming bus was sent to the scene to help the displaced victims.

The cause of the fire is not known.
