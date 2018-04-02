1 injured, 2 unaccounted for after Des Plaines crash

One person was injured and two others are unaccounted for after a crash in Des Plaines Monday morning.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was injured and two others are unaccounted for after a crash in Des Plaines Monday morning.

Fire officials believe the car was going at a very high rate of speed. At around 2:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the crash at Rand Road and Ballard Road.

One person was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and they told first responders that there were two other people in the car. Investigators are trying to figure out where they are and if they walked away from the accident or if they were ejected.
Police and fire crews are searching a wooded area near the Des Plaines River where the car crashed into a pole.

"It's basically just a search pattern in the woods with flashlights. Our crews are just systematically looking for the two victims if they are in fact in there. We've also got the canines, the police canines are out to assist with the search," said Des Plaines Fire Chief Alan Wax.

Police said that they are searching in the Des Plaines River since the car crashed very close to it and someone could have been ejected.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.
