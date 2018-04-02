All occupants of car in Des Plaines crash accounted for; 1 hospitalized

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was injured in a crash in north suburban Des Plaines and a man in the car was located after authorities searched the area Monday morning.

Fire officials believe the car was going at a very high rate of speed. At around 2:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the crash at Rand Road and Ballard Road.

A woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. She told police there were two people in the car, but it was later determined there was only one other person.

Police and fire crews searched a wooded area near the Des Plaines River where the car crashed into a pole.

After about five hours in the cold, a man who was in the car was found by a police officer. The man had no shoes and jacket and had multiple lacerations on his head and feet but had no life-threatening injures.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.
