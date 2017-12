Chicago police said a person was injured in a drive-by shooting in the city's South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police said a person was standing at the corner in the 100-block of South Laramie Avenue when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the victim.Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and stomach. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.