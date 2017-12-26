1 injured in Englewood house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was injured in a house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was injured in a house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a single family home in the 6100-block of South Wolcott Avenue around 3:30 p.m., just across the street from Lindblom Math and Science Academy. Thick smoke billowed from the home as flames consumed all three floors. The fire was struck out shortly after 5:15 p.m.

"I'm hurt," said Timothy Jones, home's resident, through tears, "I mean, we've been there all our life. That was my parents' house, so all the memories and everything. Look at it. It's sad."

Jones' family has lived in the four bedroom home for 40 years. Jones said everyone escaped, but his brother-in-law, 65-year-old Aaron Moss, suffered burns. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation as well as second- and third-degree burns to his body. Jones said Moss was awake and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

"I just know the fire started from the basement. My niece came upstairs and woke me up. When I came down, all I saw was smoke," Jones said.

In the single-digit cold, fire officials deployed extra manpower and used rotating shifts to limit exposure.

"They overcame these obstacles and they did a nice job here. They stopped this fire from spreading any farther than it should have," said Deputy District Chief Mike Carbone, Chicago Fire Department.

On such a frigidly cold day the firefight is even tougher but there's no indication officials are having any water issues.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house fireChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold, wind chills linger Tuesday
Addison police officer delivers baby
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
More pregnant women are using pot, study finds
Woman killed by pit bulls while putting bird seed outside her home
'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition
Police: 21-year-old woman shot to death on Far South Side
Officer stopped on shoulder to catch DUIs fatally struck by alleged drunk driver
Show More
Police: Riverside DUI suspect's BAC was more than 4 times legal limit
5 dead, 20 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Visitors restricted starting Wednesday after flu concerns at U of C hospital
Wilmette man walks across U.S. for Parkinson's disease awareness
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
DuSable Museum kicks off Kwanzaa celebrations
Visitors restricted starting Wednesday after flu concerns at U of C hospital
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold, wind chills linger Tuesday
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video