1 injured police-involved shooting in Grand Boulevard, officer also hurt

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday night, and an officer was also hurt.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. Guglielmi said Chicago police opened fire after a "confrontation with [an] armed individual."

Guglielmi said the suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.


The officer was not shot but Guglielmi said he sustained a possible broken ankle during the confrontation.

One witness said he heard five to six gunshots. Several witnesses said the suspect was running from police at the time, and ignored orders from police to stop.

Police have not released any further details about the incident. Representatives from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingChicagoGrand Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kate Spade's husband breaks silence on designer's death
Locked out of Facebook page, Oak Forest man gets scammed by fake customer service number
Uncle charged in accidental shooting that left 5-year-old boy paralyzed
Brooklyn army base calls ICE on pizza deliveryman
George Leighton, pioneering Civil Rights attorney and judge, dead at 105
Madigan's chief of staff resigns after sexual harassment allegations
Family files lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90
Child injured after car crashes into Mundelein daycare
Show More
Police seek thieves snatching motorists' cell phones in Loop
CRAZY CHASE: Accused driver of tank-like vehicle is DePaul grad
Last surviving 'Wizard of Oz,' munchkin Jerry Maren dies
Comcast landline outage affecting businesses across the country
More News