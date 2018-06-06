1 injured police-involved shooting in Grand Boulevard, officer also hurt

People in a crowd at 47th and Prairie get heated with @Chicago_Police after they say officers shot a man in the back as he was running from police. Huge police presence @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/wWONBlato7 — liz nagy (@liznagy) June 7, 2018

A person was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday night, and an officer was also hurt.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. Guglielmi said Chicago police opened fire after a "confrontation with [an] armed individual."Guglielmi said the suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.The officer was not shot but Guglielmi said he sustained a possible broken ankle during the confrontation.One witness said he heard five to six gunshots. Several witnesses said the suspect was running from police at the time, and ignored orders from police to stop.Police have not released any further details about the incident. Representatives from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are at the scene.