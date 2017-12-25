1 killed, 1 injured in Wauconda Township crash

One person was killed and another injured after a crash in Wauconda Township Sunday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.A Ford Taurus was driving east on Route 120 near Fisher Road when it lost control and slid into the westbound lanes of traffic, the sheriff's office said. The Ford struck a Nissan Rogue driven by a 58-year-old McHenry woman.Deputies responded to the crash at about 10:54 p.m. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities have not released the driver's identity.The driver of the Nissan was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with non-life-threatening injuries.The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.