1 killed, 1 injured in Wauconda Township crash

One person was killed and another injured after a crash in Wauconda Township Sunday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A Ford Taurus was driving east on Route 120 near Fisher Road when it lost control and slid into the westbound lanes of traffic, the sheriff's office said. The Ford struck a Nissan Rogue driven by a 58-year-old McHenry woman.

Deputies responded to the crash at about 10:54 p.m. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities have not released the driver's identity.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
