1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near West Side charter school

One teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting near a charter school in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.Police said the shooting took place at about 9:11 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Lamon Avenue near YCCS-West Youth Connection Charter School.One of the shooting victims ran into the school for safety. One victim has been pronounced dead and the other transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.No one is in custody.