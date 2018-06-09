1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside SW Side restaurant

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a Southwest Side restaurant Saturday morning.The two victims, both 25, were standing on the street in the 7200-block of South Western Avenue near a Harold's Chicken restaurant at about 1:38 a.m., police said.One man was shot in the hip and the other was wounded in the arm and back. Both men were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where the man wounded in the hip later died, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.