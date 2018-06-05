3 men shot, 1 fatally, in empty lot in Lawndale

One man was killed and two others were wounded early Tuesday in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 21-year-old man was killed and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side

Three men were standing in a empty lot in the 400-block of West 5th Avenue in the city's Lawndale neighborhood around 2:50 a.m. when police said four men they did not know walked up to them and opened fire.

The 21-year-old man was shot in several times in the chest. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:49 a.m. His identity has not yet been released.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and also taken to Stroger, where his condition stabilized. Police said this man is a documented gang member.

A 20-year-old man was shot in both arms and suffered a graze wound to the back. He was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition.

Area North detectives are handling the investigation. No one is in custody.
