1 killed, 4 wounded in Little Italy shooting

Chicago police investigate as four people were shot in the 1300-block of South Loomis Avenue Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the 1300-block of South Loomis Street at about 4:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

A female victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A male victim was shot in the head and was found unresponsive on the scene, police said

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital and another male victim was shot in the arm and also taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said one victim self-transported to an area hospital.

Chicago police are investigating.
