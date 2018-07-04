1 killed, 5 injured after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.

One person was killed and at least five others injured after a tree branch collapsed on them during a fireworks event in Rock Island, Ill.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was killed and at least five others injured after a tree branch collapsed on them during a fireworks event in Rock Island, Ill.

It happened suddenly Tuesday night at a celebration while dozens of people were sitting under a tree. Many got away safely and others tried to lift up the giant branch to help those trapped beneath it.

Some spectators who heard the sudden collapse thought it was part of the fireworks display. Some of those hit by the branch remain hospitalized.
