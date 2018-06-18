1 killed, 5 wounded in Little Italy shooting

One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting took place in the 1300-block of South Loomis Street at about 4:50 a.m. and stemmed from a party, police said. Two vehicles were driving around the block several times when someone started shooting, police said.A woman between 20-25 years old was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in very critical condition.A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and 23-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.A fifth person was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital by his girlfriend, police said. A sixth victim, a 21-year-old man, was discovered at Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released.Area Central detectives are investigating and a weapon, possibly a Mac-10, was recovered from the scene.