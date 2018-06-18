1 killed, 5 wounded in Little Italy shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.
The shooting took place in the 1300-block of South Loomis Street at about 4:50 a.m. and stemmed from a party, police said. Two vehicles were driving around the block several times when someone started shooting, police said.
A woman between 20-25 years old was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in very critical condition.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and 23-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.
A fifth person was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital by his girlfriend, police said. A sixth victim, a 21-year-old man, was discovered at Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released.
Area Central detectives are investigating and a weapon, possibly a Mac-10, was recovered from the scene.