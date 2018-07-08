1 killed in Hebron, Ind. firework accident

A northwest Indiana man was killed in a fireworks accident Saturday night.The accident happened in the 600-block of Persimmon Parkway in Hebron, the Porter County Coroner's Office said.A witness told authorities that the man, identified to the Porter County Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Scott McKee, had just set a firework mortar into a mortar tube when it prematurely went off and struck him in the head.McKee was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was seriously injured and flown to a hospital in Chicago.An investigation into the accident is ongoing.