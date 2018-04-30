1 of 2 killed in Elgin shooting ID'd

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have released the identity of one of the victims of a deadly shooting in Elgin on Sunday.

Elgin police said two people were shot in the first block of Longwood Place at about 2 p.m. Both victims were transported to hospitals where they later died.

One of the victims has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Raymond Dyson, authorities said Monday. The identity of the second victim has not been released.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but they said the public is not in any danger.

Two persons of interest are in custody, Elgin police said.
