1 of 3 escaped inmates from southeastern Illinois jail recaptured

One of three inmates who escaped from downstate Illinois has been recaptured. (WLS)

One of three inmates who escaped from a southeastern Illinois jail has been recaptured.

The men escaped the White County Jail in Carmi, Illinois, just west of the Indiana border.

Investigators caught Justin Bray Saturday when he was spotted walking along a road at about 7:34 p.m. in a rural location east of Crossville, the White County Sheriff's Office said. After he fled on foot, Bray was located in an oil tank field.

Bray was transported to White County Jail and now faces escape charges.

The two other inmates, Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton, are still on the run. The sheriff's office said the men escaped using a pipe to break a hole in a brick wall early Saturday.

Shock, 24, is described as 5'10', 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and Tipton, 61, is described as 5'9', 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Both men are considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the White County Sheriff's Office at 618-382-5321.
