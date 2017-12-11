1 teen killed, 1 wounded in shooting near West Side charter school

Two male teens were shot, one fatally, near a charter school in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two male teens were shot, one fatally, near a charter school in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

A group of males were walking when a black male in a red jacket fired shots just after 9:10 a.m. in the 4900-block of West Division Street outside YCCS-West Youth Connection Charter School, police said.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were wounded in the shooting, CPD First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro said at an 11 a.m. press conference. One of the victims ran into the school for safety.

The 18-year-old died. Authorities have not released his identity. The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. Navarro said police also believe the victims and the shooter knew each other, since they were seen walking together on surveillance video.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. No one is in custody. Area North detectives are conducting an investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
