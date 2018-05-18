10 killed, 10 wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas, Authorities ID suspect as Dimitrios Pagourtzis

SANTA FE, Texas --
At least one gunman opened fire at a Santa Fe High School killing 10 people and wounding another 10, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. Explosive devices have been located both at the school, and at a site off campus. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC13 that 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was the gunman in the deadly shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m.
Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Students were evacuated from the building, and backpacks were searched before they were transported to Alamo Gym at 13306 Highway 6 to be reunited with their parents.
"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" student Leila Butler said.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences amid the tragedy.
Other nearby school districts put protective measures in place as well.



Santa Fe is roughly 36 miles outside of Houston. According to the Texas Education Agency, the high school enrollment is about 1,400 students.

Governor Abbott said that the alleged shooter used a shotgun and a .38 revolver that belonged to his father. Abbott said the suspect has written in journals about planning the shooting and police are talking with two people of interest.

Michael Farina, 17, said he was on the other side of campus when the shooting began and thought it was a fire drill. He was holding a door open for special education students in wheelchairs when a principal came bounding down the hall and telling everyone to run. Another teacher yelled out, "It is real."

Students were led to take cover behind a car shop across the street from the school. Some still did not feel safe and began jumping the fence behind the shop to run even farther away, Farina said.

"I debated doing that myself," he said.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP.

"Give us our time right now, thank you," she said.

Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

The shooting was all but certain to re-ignite the national debate over gun regulations. While cable news channels carried hours of live coverage, survivors of the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland, Florida, took to social media to express grief and outrage.

"My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It's an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever," Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin said in a tweet.

She also directed her frustration at Trump, writing "Our children are being MURDERED and you're treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
