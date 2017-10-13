SONOMA, Calif. --During a press conference Thursday, Sonoma County officials identified 10 victims who have died in the raging North Bay wildfires, and now the death toll stands at 31.
Right now, crews are currently looking for hundreds of people who remain missing as the fires continue to destroy communities.
Officials said 17 of those deaths are from Sonoma County.
The victims who have been identified are:
Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa
Our sincerest condolences go out to their friends and family.
