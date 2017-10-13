Sonoma County officials identify 10 victims killed in North Bay fires

During a press conference Thursday, Sonoma County officials identified 10 victims who have died in the raging North Bay wildfires, and now the death toll stands at 31. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SONOMA, Calif. --
During a press conference Thursday, Sonoma County officials identified 10 victims who have died in the raging North Bay wildfires, and now the death toll stands at 31.

Right now, crews are currently looking for hundreds of people who remain missing as the fires continue to destroy communities.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

Officials said 17 of those deaths are from Sonoma County.
The victims who have been identified are:
Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa

Our sincerest condolences go out to their friends and family.
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
ABC7 News contributed to this report
