10 volunteer firefighters in North Carolina charged with arson

Firefighters with the Fairmont and Orrum Fire Department set the fires over a two-year period. (WTVD)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. --
Following a year-long investigation, 10 volunteer firefighters have been arrested and accused of intentionally setting fires to abandoned homes and woods throughout Robeson County in North Carolina.

Sheriff Ken Sealey said firefighters with the Fairmont and Orrum Fire Department set the fires over a two-year period.

A Maxton police officer and NC Department of Corrections officer were also charged in connection with the investigation.



There were 90 arson-related charges with more expected, the sheriff said.

Sealey also said the actions of the firefighters have cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.



"This investigation is not about any particular fire department. It's an investigation involving individuals," Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey said.

Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said all North Carolina fire departments were fully functional and that there are no coverage issues in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office, State Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the NC Forestry Service were involved in the investigation.

The locations of fires affected were:
  • Eldorado Rd., Fairmont, NC

  • Collins Mill Rd., Fairmont, NC

  • Oakton Church Rd., Fairmont, NC

  • Atkinson Road, Fairmont, NC

  • Raynham Road, Fairmont, NC

  • Reva Road, Fairmont, NC

  • NC Highway 130, Fairmont, NC

  • Main Street, Fairmont, NC

  • Mitchell Rd., Fairmont, NC

  • Davis Road, Fairmont, NC

  • Happy Hill Road, Fairmont, NC

  • Marion Stage Road, Fairmont, NC

  • Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont, NC
