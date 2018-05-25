100 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say

Chicago police say dozens of people suspected of participating in gang-related crimes have been arrested as part of anti-violence efforts ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago police say dozens of people suspected of participating in gang-related crimes have been arrested as part of anti-violence efforts ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Police say in a statement officers were joined by agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in "precision raids" that started Thursday and continued Friday. They reported 100 arrests and more than a dozen weapons seized.

Chicago police said 60 of the 100 people arrested had prior felony convictions.

Officers also raided a child daycare facility suspected of being used as a stash house for guns. Four guns and ammunition were seized. No children were at the facility. Children at the daycare were turned over to their parents.

Police said that they also closed a grocery store at 908 West 31st Street, saying it was a nexus of criminal activity.

The raids come as more than 1,000 extra officers are set to hit the streets to help stem the surge in violence that typically accompanies long holiday weekends in Chicago.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
