11-year-old girl escapes kidnapper in Gage Park

An 11-year-old girl was grabbed by a man she didn't know Monday afternoon, while walking home from school on Chicago's Southwest Side. But police said she managed to escape. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old girl escaped a would-be kidnapper Monday after she was grabbed near Socorro Sandoval Elementary School on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The child was walking home from school in the 3600-block of West 55th Street in the city's Gage Park neighborhood between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said that's when a man she didn't know got out of his vehicle, picked her up, put her in his minivan and drove away.

The kidnapper was able to drive around for an hour before she was able to get away, police said. They did not release details about how she escaped, but said the child was not harmed.

Police released a description of the kidnapper. He was a 50-60-year-old Hispanic man with short, black and gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants and was driving a gray and white minivan, police said.

Joanna Cabrera is the Safe Passage coordinator for the area where the incident took place.

"It's very shocking to hear this in the morning because my children also had been walking to school alone," Cabrera said. "When I found out, I immediately sent information to my workers and let them know what was happening."

Cabrera said the girl was grabbed in an alley near the school.

"We cover 15 posts around the area, but by the area the girl disappeared - or was kidnapped - is by the alley were we don't have a post," Cabrera said.

Neighbors said the alley is a popular shortcut.

"People walk there because it's any easy way to the park sometimes over the railroads or if they're going to their friends' house. That's where they walk when they're coming back from school," said Anna Nino, who is familiar with the area.

Cabrera said she and her team encourage the children to take 55th instead of going down that alleyway.

The CPD asked parents to be on high alert and report any suspicious activity they see in the area.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
