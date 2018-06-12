11-year-old girl escapes kidnapper in West Elsdon

An 11-year-old girl escaped a would-be kidnapper Monday after she was grabbed near Socorro Sandoval Elementary School on Chicago's Southwest Side. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old girl escaped a would-be kidnapper Monday after she was grabbed near Socorro Sandoval Elementary School on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The child was walking home from school in the 3600-block of West 55th Street in the city's West Elsdon neighborhood between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said that's when a man she didn't know got out of his vehicle, picked her up, put her in his minivan and drove away.

The kidnapper was able to drive around for an hour before she was able to get away. Police did not release details about how she escaped, but said the child was not harmed.

Police released a description of the kidnapper. He was a 50-60-year-old Hispanic man with short, black and gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants and was driving a gray and white minivan, police said.

The CPD asked parents to be on high alert and report any suspicious activity they see in the area.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
