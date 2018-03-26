13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire

Thirteen dogs were killed in a fire in Hampshire Saturday night. (Captured News)

Thirteen dogs were killed in a fire in far northwest suburban Hampshire Saturday.

Officials say 3 adult dogs and 10 puppies died in the fire. It happened at about 7:12 p.m. inside a small outhouse used for breeding on Berner Road.

The city's fire chief says the owner said the adult dogs kept trying to go back in to save the puppies. He apparently tried to stop them, but they ran back into the house.

The breed of the dogs is not known. It is not known what caused the fire.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petdogdogsfireHampshire
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash
Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side
Wife speaks after man allegedly took teen to Mexico
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say
Virgil Abloh, Kanye West collaborator, named Louis Vuitton men's designer
Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019
Show More
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos