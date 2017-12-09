13-year-old boy, man shot in South Shore

A 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night.The shooting took place in the 7500-block of South Shore Drive at about 10:39 p.m., police said. The victims were standing outside when police said a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots, hitting the boy and man.The boy was wounded in the hand and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The 18-year-old man was wounded in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable conditionPolice are investigating and no one is in custody.