13-year-old boy shoots 10-year-old boy with crossbow, killing him, police say

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after authorities say he shot an arrow from a crossbow, killing a 10-year-old boy. (WLS)

CHANDLER, Okla. --
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after authorities in central Oklahoma say he shot an arrow from a crossbow, killing a 10-year-old boy and injuring the victim's younger brother.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty says Austin Almanza was killed Saturday evening after the teenager fired the arrow, which traveled through Austin's body and hit Austin's brother in the arm. The brother's age wasn't released.

The sheriff said during a news conference Monday that Austin didn't die "because of an accident." He says a dispute involving the three boys led to the shooting. He didn't release the suspect's name.

He says deputies are investigating the case as a homicide and plan to give their findings to the county prosecutor who will make a decision about charges.
