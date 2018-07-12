14-year-old arrested in attempted rape of jogger in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the attempted rape in a Bronx park.

Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx --
Police arrested 14-year-old boy in the attempted rape of a jogger in a Bronx park.

Officials said the 35-year-old woman was jogging in Bronx River Forest Park just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect got behind her, placed his hand over her mouth and his arm across her chest as he tried to pull her backwards, the victim told authorities.

The victim fought him off as she feared he would rape her and ran into the park as she yelled for help. Then, as she made her way out of the park, she spotted him again and managed to take a picture with her phone.

She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy is now facing charges of attempted rape and harassment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeattempted rapebronx newsu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New video released of attempted rapist in Bronx park
Female jogger spots attempted rapist again in Bronx park
Top Stories
Death of woman found after Englewood apartment fire ruled a homicide
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
6 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person, health officials say
Forbes says Kylie Jenner set to be youngest 'self-made' billionaire; backlash ensues
Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying
Man accused of killing mom: 'If it wasn't for PCP, she'd be here'
Forest Preserves officials promise changes as officer in video showing woman being harassed resigns
Show More
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Mother drowns 2 young kids before hanging herself, authorities say
Man dies after jumping into creek during traffic stop, police say
Stormy Daniels arrest was part of sting operation, lawyer says; charges dropped
More News