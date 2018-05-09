A 14-year-old freshman collapsed and died during gym class at a New Jersey high school Tuesday morning.The Franklin Township School district confirmed the student was unresponsive after the incident, which happened on the football field at Franklin High School just after 9 a.m.Staff performed CPR, and the boy was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he died a short time later.School officials say counseling is being provided to staff and students.The district released the following statement:The boy's name hasn't been released. Officials haven't said what activities students were doing when the boy collapsed.The cause of death remains under investigation.----------