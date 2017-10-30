16-year-old girl accidentally shot to death on South Side, police say

A 16-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face and killed Sunday evening on Chicago's South Side, police said.The girl was in a residence in the 6600-block of South Marquette at about 7:30 p.m. when an acquaintance was handling a firearm and accidentally shot her in the eye, police said.She was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was identified to the Cook Count Medical Examiner's Office as Eshani Mayfield.Multiple teenagers were in the house when the shooting occurred. A teenage girl was holding the gun when it discharged, hitting the victim.Just before 10 p.m., a 19-year-old man who police say may have taken the gun from the scene turned himself into police.No charges have been filed, but police said it is a possibility.