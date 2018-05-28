19-year-old Palatine man dies in accidental drowning

A 19-year-old man from Palatine drowned in a Wisconsin lake on Friday.The man has been identified as Courtland Cornelius, who had just completed his first year studying criminal justice at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Police responded to a call of a water-related emergency at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said Cornelius was swimming with a friend in pursuit of a drifting watercraft. The friend told police that Cornelius became distressed and submerged below the surface.Divers recovered Cornelius' body at about 10 p.m.A statement from Carthage College president John Swallow described Cornelius as "a valued member of the Carthage track and field team," saying the teen ran a record-setting 4x100 meter relay race in early May.Carthage track coach Josh Henry called Cornelius "a dedicated student, a talented athlete and an extremely promising young man." The victim's brother, Kendric Cornelius, also attended Carthage College and recently told Henry that his brother was having a great experience at Carthage.