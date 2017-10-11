1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off

Surveillance video from inside a Fulshear neighborhood shows a student with special needs walking home by himself. Eneida Horacio said the footage is of her 7-year-old son who has autism.Horacio told Eyewitness News she walked the first-grader to Randolph Elementary School on Monday morning and dropped him off on campus.She said she then took her daughter to another entrance and took a walk around the neighborhood lake. When Horacio arrived home, she discovered the boy on her doorsteps."You can only imagine the number of things that might have happened. Right?" said Horacio. "When I arrived home, I was in shock because I took a walk around the lake, so he arrived home before I did."Horacio said she wants more supervision outside of the school during drop off. She said it's surprising to hear that no teacher noticed her son walking off campus.ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for comment. The district released the following statement about the incident:"On Monday, October 9, 2017, administrators at Randolph Elementary School met with a parent who alleged that her student left school grounds and returned home prior to the start of the school day. Video surveillance shows that the student was dropped-off by foot, near the school entrance, though was not escorted to, or through the entrance by the parent. A specific drop-off site has since been discussed with the student's mother so that the student's arrival and entry into the building can be more closely monitored."Katy ISD takes these incidents very seriously and will continue to work with the student's parents to ensure the safety of the child and to avoid such future incidents."