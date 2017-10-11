1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off

EMBED </>More Videos

A first-grader was caught on camera walking home from his Katy ISD school minutes after he was dropped off. (KTRK)

By
KATY, Texas --
Surveillance video from inside a Fulshear neighborhood shows a student with special needs walking home by himself. Eneida Horacio said the footage is of her 7-year-old son who has autism.

Horacio told Eyewitness News she walked the first-grader to Randolph Elementary School on Monday morning and dropped him off on campus.

She said she then took her daughter to another entrance and took a walk around the neighborhood lake. When Horacio arrived home, she discovered the boy on her doorsteps.

"You can only imagine the number of things that might have happened. Right?" said Horacio. "When I arrived home, I was in shock because I took a walk around the lake, so he arrived home before I did."

Horacio said she wants more supervision outside of the school during drop off. She said it's surprising to hear that no teacher noticed her son walking off campus.

ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for comment. The district released the following statement about the incident:

"On Monday, October 9, 2017, administrators at Randolph Elementary School met with a parent who alleged that her student left school grounds and returned home prior to the start of the school day. Video surveillance shows that the student was dropped-off by foot, near the school entrance, though was not escorted to, or through the entrance by the parent. A specific drop-off site has since been discussed with the student's mother so that the student's arrival and entry into the building can be more closely monitored.

"Katy ISD takes these incidents very seriously and will continue to work with the student's parents to ensure the safety of the child and to avoid such future incidents."

Related Topics:
studentspedestrianschildrensurveillance videocaught on camerau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
Show More
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
670 missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
More Video