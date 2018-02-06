90-year-old husband and wife killed in West Garfield Park fire

A 90-year-old husband and wife were killed after a fire in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.Firefighters got to the scene around 3:10 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Wilcox Street. Neighbors said they saw fire coming from the second floor where the couple lived at, possibly from the kitchen.When fire crews went in, they found the bodies of the couple, who were pronounced dead at the scene.Family members identified the couple as Aldonia and Louis White. Neighbors said the couple had lived in the neighborhood for a long time."They were great loving people. Mr. White, he was always cracking jokes and just being funny, loved to sing. Mrs. White,s he was always strong about kids getting an education and staying off the street and just wanted everyone to just be good people. They were real good people and it's just sad they're gone," said Bernetta Sigler, the couple's caretaker.The building is a two flat that the couple owned. Fire crews said no one else was injured and no one lived on the first floor.Chicago firefighters said there were smoke detectors in the home, but they were not working. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.