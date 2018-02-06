90-year-old husband and wife killed in West Garfield Park fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A 90-year-old husband and wife were killed after a fire in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 90-year-old husband and wife were killed after a fire in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Firefighters got to the scene around 3:10 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Wilcox Street. Neighbors said they saw fire coming from the second floor where the couple lived at, possibly from the kitchen.

When fire crews went in, they found the bodies of the couple, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the couple as Aldonia and Louis White. Neighbors said the couple had lived in the neighborhood for a long time.

"They were great loving people. Mr. White, he was always cracking jokes and just being funny, loved to sing. Mrs. White,s he was always strong about kids getting an education and staying off the street and just wanted everyone to just be good people. They were real good people and it's just sad they're gone," said Bernetta Sigler, the couple's caretaker.

The building is a two flat that the couple owned. Fire crews said no one else was injured and no one lived on the first floor.

Chicago firefighters said there were smoke detectors in the home, but they were not working. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentfatal fireChicagoWest Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area, creating slick roads
Whitney Young HS mourns autistic senior stabbed to death
Residents say city demanded payment for old, bogus parking tickets
NW Indiana teacher, coach dies after run with students
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Family attacked during East Side home invasion
John Mahoney, 'Frasier' star, dies at 77
SNEAK PEEK: See inside new hotel next to Wrigley Field
Dental students took selfie with severed heads
Show More
Judge on El Chapo case is Chicagoan and U of I grad
Holocaust denier to claim 3rd District GOP nomination
Father, daughter charged with incest after having baby together
More News
Top Video
John Mahoney, 'Frasier' star, dies at 77
Residents say city demanded payment for old, bogus parking tickets
SNEAK PEEK: See inside new hotel next to Wrigley Field
Nonprofits partner to bring music program to South Shore
More Video