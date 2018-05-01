2 arrested after hit-and-run with cop car in the Loop

Two people were arrested Tuesday after police said a driver hit a squad car and took off.The chase ended in Chicago's Loop when a white Jaguar crashed into a pole near East Congress Parkway and South Michigan Avenue.The driver hit a squad car near South Halsted Street and West Roosevelt Road around 12:40 a.m. and took off onto I-290, police said.Chicago police, Illinois State Police and Hillside police chased the car, until it finally crashed in the Loop.The vehicle had a Pennsylvania license plate.No one was hurt.