2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'

Two transient women from San Bernardino County were arrested after allegedly soliciting donations to bury a child - when in fact they were running a scam, deputies said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
Two transient women from San Bernardino County were arrested after allegedly soliciting donations to bury a child - when in fact they were running a scam, deputies said.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Chasity Doll of Loma Linda was arrested at the corner of Tippecanoe Avenue and Coulston Street in San Bernardino for panhandling, authorities said.

An hour later, 41-year-old Michele Love of Yucca Valley was found panhandling at the same location and was arrested.

While Love was being booked, investigators found evidence linking Doll and Love. Authorities determined that the two of them worked together to create signs in order to get donations from the passing public.

(Left) Chasity Doll, 26, of Loma Linda and (right) Michele Love, 41, of Yucca Valley, are seen in photos released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.



Investigators said they created a poster -- that showed a baby's face -- asking for donations for their baby's funeral.

According to sheriff's officials, the baby shown in the poster does not belong to the suspects and no burial funds were needed.

The two suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

If you were a victim of this ruse or have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Central Station at (909)387-3545.
