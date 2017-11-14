2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase

Police arrested two suspects Monday night in west suburban Oak Park, in what may be a break in the investigation of a string of carjackings across Chicago. (WLS)

Police arrested two suspects Monday night in west suburban Oak Park, in what may be a break in the investigation of a string of carjackings across Chicago.

Officers said those suspects stole two Jeeps around 9:30 p.m. from the 800-block of North Racine Avenue in the city's West Town neighborhood.

There was a brief chase on the Eisenhower Expressway before the suspects abandoned the SUVs on the Ike near Austin Boulevard and tried to make a run for it.

Police caught the two men a short time later and a weapon was recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

It's unclear if the men arrested overnight are connected to other recent carjackings on Chicago's North Side, Northwest Side and in west suburban Cicero.
